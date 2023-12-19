Virginia police investigating fatal crash on Greenwood Drive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in Portsmouth.

Police say that on Dec. 19 at approximately 12:27 a.m. on I264, a 2017 Nissan Maxima, driven by 21-year-old Kishaun Clark, was exiting off at Greenwood Drive when he ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

According to officials, Clark was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police are still investigating if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, but say that speed was a factor in the incident.

