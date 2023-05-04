Virginia police join search for teen girl missing almost 3 months from Charlotte

A 16-year-old girl, who went missing from her Charlotte school nearly three months ago, may be in Virginia, police say.

Leana Lang, 16, of Charlotte, was reported missing Feb. 13, 2023.

Leana Lang was reported missing on Feb. 13, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. She was last seen leaving Olympic High School near west Charlotte.

Henrico Police Department, located in Henrico county in Virginia, said on Thursday they are partnering with CMPD to find Lang.

Henrico Police is assisting @CMPD in locating a missing endangered juvenile who may be in Henrico.



Recent information shows Leana Lang, 16, may be in the area of E. Laburnum Ave/Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.



Anyone with info about her whereabouts, please call (804) 501-5000! pic.twitter.com/ZU4uNvYJT9 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 4, 2023

Lang is a Black female with brown eyes, braids/a natural hairstyle, and weighs 120lbs, according to CMPD. Police did not provide a description of her clothing.

Three missing Charlotte girls

Lang is one of three teen girls in Charlotte who has gone missing in the past seven months.

In March, CMPD asked the public for help locating 14-year-old Kamonie Teasley — who was last seen running from her school on Tuckasegee Road in west Charlotte Jan. 18.

Last month, CMPD told the public another teen was missing: 17-year-old Cesia Sarahy Enamorado Matheu who was last seen Nov. 28. She left her home on Jeffrey Bryan Drive in the Faires Farm neighborhood and hasn’t been seen since, police said. The neighborhood is in northeast Charlotte, close to the Newell area.

It is unclear when Matheu was reported missing.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts can call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Charlotte Observer Reporter Julia Coin contributed to this report.