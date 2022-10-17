Virginia police look for man who fired gun at drive-thru
A man fired a gun at a drive-thru in a Virginia restaurant, injuring an employee. Police, who recently released footage of the July incident, said two children were in the car.
Police in Chesterfield County, Virginia, have released dramatic footage showing the moment when a man fired a gun at a drive-thru in Bon Air earlier this year, leaving a worker wounded.The incident occurred at the Cook Out restaurant on the Midlothian Turnpike on July 31.Police released the footage along with details of two suspects.“The driver picked up a firearm from inside the vehicle and depressed it against the interior driver door with the window rolled down,” police said. “The driver discharged the firearm through the door, striking an employee inside the Cook Out. The suspect vehicle then left the scene.”The first suspect, the driver, was described as a “mid to late 20s Hispanic male, [with] long black curly hair in ponytail with a fade underneath and a dark beard.”The car’s passenger, the second suspect, was described as a “Hispanic female with orange-blonde hair with black roots.” There were two female children in the back of the car, police said.The employee was taken to hospital at the time, with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Credit: Chesterfield County Police via Storyful
