Virginia police looking for man who laughed after assaulting, exposing himself to woman

[Source]

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman and assaulted her earlier this week.

What happened: The incident reportedly occurred at the intersection of Potomac River Boulevard and Potomac Shores Parkway in Dumfries before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The woman, 51, was in the “above area” when the man approached her from behind, police said.

The man allegedly assaulted the woman without saying a word. When she turned to face him, she saw that he was completely naked and laughed while walking into the woods.

More from NextShark: Family of Sri Lankan tech entrepreneur shot dead on his porch by Austin cop start foundation to prevent similar shootings

The aftermath: The victim immediately left the scene and contacted authorities. She was not severely injured following the incident.

About the suspect: Police described the suspect as an Asian man between 25 and 35 years old and weighing around 180 pounds. He had medium-length black hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000. Tips may also be submitted to pwcva.gov/policetip.

More from NextShark: Man Who Helped Fight California Wildfires Sent to ICE for Deportation

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

27-year-old Korean American violinist named concertmaster for prestigious Hamburg Philharmonic

California's Melissa Ramoso sworn in as Artesia's first Asian American female mayor