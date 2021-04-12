The Virginia police officer who was filmed pepper-spraying a uniformed Black Army officer after holding him at gunpoint has been fired

Ashley Collman
·3 min read
caron nazario
Officer Joe Gutierrez, left, is seen pepper-spraying Lt. Caron Nazario during a traffic stop. Windsor Police via AP

  • Lt. Caron Nazario sued Virginia police officers for assaulting him during a traffic stop last year.

  • The officer who pepper-sprayed Nazario after holding him at gunpoint is now fired, officials said Sunday.

  • The governor of Virginia has also ordered an independent investigation into the incident.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The police officer at the center of a video showing a uniformed Black Army officer being held at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed during a traffic stop has been fired, officials said Sunday.

The traffic stop happened on December 5, 2020, and gained attention this month after Lt. Caron Nazario filed a lawsuit against the two Windsor, Virginia, police officers who pulled him over, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker.

In the lawsuit, Nazario, a Black and Latino second lieutenant in the US Army, argued that his constitutional rights under the first and fourth amendments were violated by the officers, who were seen in bodycam footage yelling at him to get out of his vehicle, pointing their guns at him, pepper-spraying him, and knocking him to the ground.

Watch the moment here:

In the video, Nazario is heard saying he's "honestly afraid" to get out of his car, to which Gutierrez said: "Yeah, you should be." The officer is then seen pepper-spraying Nazario after Gutierrez tried and failed to open the officer's driver's-side door.

While the town manager told The Virginia-Pilot on Thursday that the two officers were still employed by the police department, by Sunday a statement from the town said that Gutierrez had been fired "since that time."

It is not clear whether Gutierrez was fired as a direct result of Nazario's lawsuit. Insider has contacted the Windsor Police Department for clarification.

caron nazario 2
Nazario is seen after being placed in handcuffs during the December 5, 2020, traffic stop. He is suing the two police officers for violating his constitutional rights. Windsor Police via AP

Meanwhile, Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia has ordered the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation into the traffic stop. The town of Windsor said it welcomed the plan.

In a tweet, the governor said he found the incident "disturbing" and that it "angered" him. He said he plans to meet with Nazario soon.

Nazario's lawsuit comes amid a period of increased attention to police use of force and the treatment of Black men by law enforcement, following the death of George Floyd last year.

The Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck for several minutes before his death, Derek Chauvin, is currently on trial, charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd's death prompted nationwide protests last year, and some of the protests in Minneapolis turned violent.

Riots broke out again Sunday night in Minneapolis following the news that a 20-year-old Black man had been fatally shot during a traffic stop in the nearby city of Brooklyn Center.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Army lieutenant files suit against two Virginia police officers for assault during traffic stop

    A U.S. Army lieutenant filed a lawsuit against two Virginia police officers over what court papers say was a violent traffic stop, where officers pointed their guns, knocked him to the ground, pepper-sprayed him and "threatened to murder him."

  • Virginia police officer accused of assaulting U.S. Army officer fired

    Officer Joe Gutierrez was terminated from his employment after an investigation determined he did not follow policies of the local police department, the town of Windsor, Virginia said in a statement https://www.windsor-va.gov/news/article/april/11/2021/press-release-on-police-stop-of-december-5%2C-2020 Sunday. The statement did not detail any breaches or punishments for the other officer involved in the incident, Daniel Crocker. The firing comes after Army officer Caron Nazario filed a lawsuit against the two police officers in federal court over what court papers say was a violent traffic stop on Dec. 5, 2020, where officers pointed their guns, knocked him to the ground, pepper sprayed him and "threatened to murder him."

  • A former Minneapolis police officer said he quit days before the Derek Chauvin trial because he thinks protesters will 'burn the city down' no matter the case's outcome

    The former sergeant told Insider he believes there will be rioting at the close of Chauvin's murder trial, and he feared getting killed.

  • A California man was convicted of a federal hate crime for attempting to stab a Black man while on probation for another 'racially motivated' assault

    The man swiped a nine-inch knife "multiple times" at the man's head, chest, and stomach, while he shouted racial slurs, the Justice Department said.

  • Family Of Missing California Mom Maya Millete Speaks Out About Her Mysterious Disappearance

    California mom of three Maya (May) Millete has been missing since January 7, 2021. Her family says they were planning to go to Big Bear to celebrate Millete’s daughter’s birthday when Millete stopped responding to text messages. “She’s not the type of person that wouldn’t respond, so that got my brother worried,” says Maricris, Millete’s sister, on Monday's episode of Dr. Phil. Millete’s and Maricris’ brother went to the home Millete shares with her husband of 21 years, Larry. Hear what Maricris says happened when her brother was at the house in the video above. And, hear what Maricris and her husband, Richard, say about Larry’s behavior and their interactions with him before and after her disappearance. On Monday’s episode, “Vanished: Where is Maya?” hear part of a phone interview Larry did with a local TV station. Plus, a family friend and attorney discusses his visit to Millete’s home after she was reported missing. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. If you have any information about the disappearance of Maya (May) Millete, email: HelpFindMaya@gmail.com. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Hugh Jackman and wife stun in 1996 wedding photos shared for their 25th anniversary

    The actor said it was his "destiny" for the couple to be together.

  • Nextdoor snitch tries to call 311 on legal pot, actual 311 responds

    It’s been a little more than a week since New York governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law legalizing recreational marijuana use in the state, a move with massive ramifications on everything from New York’s prison population, to its medical infrastructure, to its suddenly thriving demand for the production of bright green neon signs. And also, as it turns out, its Nextdoor ecosystem, as noted in a post highlighted today on Twitter by ACLU engineer Steve Wozniak, featuring a resident of Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood who said they’d repeatedly tried to call 311 on people smoking pot (legally) in the area’s parks.

  • A federal judge was killed in a hit-and-run by a woman with the last name Snape who later yelled that she was Harry Potter, police say

    Police said Nastasia Snape, 23, killed Judge Sandra Feuerstein and seriously injured a 6-year-old boy near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday.

  • Reports: Alex Rodriguez and businessman Marc Lore finalizing $1.5 billion deal to buy Timberwolves, Lynx

    Alex Rodriguez is on the verge of buying an NBA team.

  • Thousands of inmates given the chance to serve their sentence at home because of COVID-19 might go back to prison cells

    Because of a lingering legal memo under the Trump administration, thousands of people incarcerated for low-level crimes might have to return to prison.

  • Nevada GOP censures elections official who defended results

    Nevada’s Republican Party voted to censure the secretary of state, accusing her of failing to fully investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. Barbara Cegavske, the only Republican statewide office holder in Nevada, said members of her party are disappointed with the election results and believe fraud occurred “despite a complete lack of evidence to support that belief.” Cegavske, who has overseen elections in the state since 2014, has repeatedly defended the results as reliable and accurate despite attacks from President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

  • Soldier sues VA cop for pepper spray incident

    "I'm actively serving this country and this is how you're going to treat me?" Video released by U.S. Army lieutenant Caron Nazario's attorney shows the moment the soldier in uniform was pepper sprayed in the face with his hands raised, after a traffic stop turned violent in Virginia last December. The suit, filed by Nazario in early April in the U.S. District Court of Norfolk against Windsor policemen Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, alleges violations to his constitutional rights, and includes assault, illegal search and illegal detention.Nazario's attorney Jonathan Arthur, said his client, who is Black and Latino, was quote "not resisting in any way shape or form." "The lieutenant sent me his cell phone footage first. And it was horrifying. But I kept hoping and thinking, 'that's only one angle, maybe there's something I'm missing. Maybe the dashcam footage, or the bodycam footage shows something different'. And it didn't. It just got worse from there." Nazario was driving his new SUV with a temporary paper tag displayed on the back window on December 5th, when he was told to pull over in Windsor, a small Virginia town southeast of Richmond.When a police cruiser signaled for him to stop, the lawsuit says Nazario put on his blinkers, slowed down and looked for a lighted place to stop... eventually stopping at a gas station less than two minutes later.The suit says an officer radioed to dispatch that a driver without a tag was "eluding police" and it was considered a "high risk stop" and another officer responded to the scene.Nazario told police that he was afraid to get out of the vehicle. The suit says Nazario had his hands up, offered no resistance, but was pepper sprayed and violently knocked to the ground and detained. Ultimately Nazario was released without charges.

  • 'Really unbelievable': Severe storms in South leave at least 3 dead, thousands without power in Florida

    Damaging winds, tornadoes, and isolated large hail were expected across southern Florida into Sunday night

  • Virginia cops pepper-sprayed Black and Latino Army officer who had hands raised during traffic stop, video shows

    Army officer sues Virginia cops, saying his rights were violated after video shows officers pull weapons and pepper-spray him in December traffic stop.

  • 'Prince Philip was a wonderful listener – you could tell him anything as long as you were honest'

    There is an image of Prince Philip from the time when he arrived in this country as having been rather a lost boy. In truth, when he came to Britain he was absorbed into a world of cousins, aunts and uncles – all relatives of his mother, Princess Alice. The Duke’s father, Prince Andrew of Greece, sent him, aged seven, to live with my great grandmother, Victoria, the Dowager Marchioness of Milford Haven, at Kensington Palace. His guardianship was soon assumed by my grandfather, George, whose home at Lynden Manor, on the Thames near Maidenhead, quickly became The Duke’s home too until he went away to school. It was there that my own father, his cousin, David, 3rd Marquess of Milford Haven and the young Philip became firm friends. My father was two years older, and as they were the only two boys among the cousins, they had an awful lot of fun. There were great family stories of derring-do. They’d go boating up the Thames and once got lost and ended up sleeping in a barn. I was seven when my father died, so have few memories of him, but I’m told they shared a fantastic sense of humour and love for adventure. After my father died of a heart attack in 1970, Prince Philip, then 49, and Uncle Dickie stepped up and supported my mother, who’d been left a widow aged just 31. She was hugely grateful to The Duke for keeping an eye on her and for being a sort of father figure to us, her two boys. In later years, I would sit with him and ask endless questions about my father. It was wonderful to have someone who could tell me everything about him. I went to Heather Down and then on to Gordonstoun, following in The Duke’s footsteps. He was always there to talk and give advice if I needed it. Prince Philip was a wonderful listener; you could tell him anything as long as you were being honest and forthright. He was happy to listen to your thoughts. But if he had some advice he thought you ought to hear, he’d give it to you. Some of my happiest memories are of one-on-one time with him at Balmoral, where I would often help him start the barbecue before the rest of the party arrived. More recently, after my divorce, I’d take one of my three daughters with me as my plus one. I would always say, “If you’re sitting next to him, he has a very enquiring mind so know what you’re talking about. The girls would inevitably come back and say: “No, Papa, he was charming. Really interesting and interested!” I’d jokingly say: “He was? He clearly treats girls differently to boys then…” The girls would prepare a list of questions, always about their grandfather. I think he really enjoyed telling those stories, because I suspect not too many people asked him about that side of the family. His sense of humour and love of mischief was like none other. I remember once, on Royal Yacht Britannia, he played a fantastic trick on my then wife, Penny. The Duke was sitting on the veranda deck reading the newspaper. Wanting to be helpful, Penny asked if he’d like a cup of tea. The Duke looks up and says: “Oh, OK, thank you very much,” and carries on reading. Penny made the tea and about ten minutes later The Queen came in, took one look and exclaimed: “Who made the tea?” Her Majesty was obviously surprised as it was customary she prepared the tea herself. The Duke was giggling and hiding behind the shaking newspaper, knowing he’d got Penny into trouble.

  • Jennifer Lopez's $1.8 Million Engagement Ring Is Missing

    Are y'all still getting married or...?

  • Irving, Schroder thrown out of Lakers-Nets game

    NEW YORK (AP) Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were thrown out in the third quarter Saturday night, taking even more star power from a matchup between the Nets and Lakers that was already missing plenty. Despite missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers led the Nets most of the way, thanks in large part to Schroder's strong play.

  • Controversial call at home plate gives Phillies 7-6 win over Braves

    “I got a view on the big screen that he didn’t touch the plate.”

  • Shocking footage shows Army Lt. pepper-sprayed during traffic stop

    Army Lt. Caron Nazario was dressed in uniform when he was pulled over by two Virginia police officers in December. The encounter escalated when the officers told him to get out of the car. When Nazario told them he was afraid to get out of the car, they pepper-sprayed him multiple times.