Virginia police officer fired over pepper-spraying of Army lieutenant
A Windsor, Virginia, police officer accused of pepper-spraying Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario, a Black and Latino man, during a traffic stop has been fired, authorities announced Sunday night.
Driving the news: Virginia's governor has ordered an investigation into the incident involving Windsor Police Department officers Daniel Crocker and Joe Gutierrez. Gutierrez has now been fired, the Town of Windsor said late Sunday.
Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.
What they're saying: "At the conclusion of this investigation, it was determined that Windsor Police Department policy was not followed," the Town of Windsor said in a statement.
"This resulted in disciplinary action, and department-wide requirements for additional training were implemented beginning in January and continue up to the present.
"Since that time, Officer Gutierrez was also terminated from his employment."
For the record: Nazario filed a lawsuit against the officers earlier this month.
Video footage of the incident showing officers pointing guns at Nazario and pepper-spraying him has drawn widespread criticism.
Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.