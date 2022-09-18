Virginia police search for two men who held elderly residents at gunpoint during home invasion

Police in Virginia are searching for two men who allegedly walked into the home of two elderly people and stole a wallet at gunpoint.

The incident happened in Portsmouth, Virginia on Wednesday at around 1:50 p.m. when Mitchell Boney Jr., 25 and Tyree Demont Boney Jr., 22, allegedly entered the residence of two elderly people and ordered them to "get inside of a linen closet at gunpoint."

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the suspects then stole a wallet and safe.

Officials say that no injuries were reported in the incident.

The two men are wanted for armed burglary, use of a firearm, abduction, and conspiracy to commit a burglary.

Ring surveillance video caught the incident on camera and one of the men could be heard shouting demands at the elderly individuals while holding a gun.

"Y'all get in the closet right now," the man said. "I'm not f--king playing, get in the closet right now."

One of the men could be heard telling the person sitting on the couch to "get up" while pointing a gun.

Police said that Mitchell Boney Jr. drives a 2017 Dodge Charger with Virginia license plate tags reading UBS7788.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the two men are encouraged to call 757–393–8536.