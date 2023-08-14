Virginia police searching for inmate who escaped from hospital

Authorities are searching Monday for an inmate who police say was last seen "casually walking" along a street in Richmond, Virginia, after escaping from a hospital over the weekend.

Naseem Roulack, who is serving a 13-year-sentence on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run, fled the supervision of two Virginia Department of Corrections security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital around 6 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

"Roulack was last seen exiting a bathroom in the hospital wearing a white gown, white socks and was wearing no shoes," the Virginia Department of Corrections said in a statement. "He is now believed to be wearing jeans, a black hat with "Richmond" on it and a gray shirt."

Virginia State Police and the Henrico County Police are among the agencies now working to track down Roulack.

State police say Roulack, following his escape from the hospital, was seen "casually walking" along Franklin Street in Richmond’s Near West End neighborhood.

"At this time we have no reason to believe he was armed. However, he is serving time for malicious wounding," Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller told WTVR. "Of course we ask everyone not to approach him. But if they do see someone fitting his description, please contact police."

Investigators describe Roulack as being 5-feet, 8-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and weighing 225 pounds.

"Roulack has facial tattoos to include ‘Cut Throat’ on his right cheek, a tattoo on his left arm that says ‘RIP ish’ and a tattoo on his right arm: ‘Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness.’ He also goes by the alias of Lil Nas," Virginia State Police said.

State police also say they have "recovered his medical gown and the restraints he was wearing when he left the hospital."

Roulack, from Woodbridge, Virginia, was transported from the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt to the hospital for medical treatment last week, according to state police.

"State and local K9 tracking crews, patrols, and aviation are assisting with the ongoing search," it added.