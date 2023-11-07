Virginia polls to close as all 140 legislature seats up for grabs

Polls will soon close in Virginia, where all 140 seats of the state legislature are up for grabs in an off-year election that could serve as a bellwether for the presidential race next year.

Virginia Republicans are looking to maintain their narrow majority in the house of delegates and flip control of the state senate, where Democrats currently hold a 22-18 advantage.

If Republicans take full control of the legislature, their success will provide a clear path for the governor, Glenn Youngkin, to enact his policy agenda, including a proposed 15-week “limit” on abortion. The policy would ban abortion after 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and medical emergencies.

The possibility of curtailing access to abortion has become a galvanizing issue in Virginia, which is now the last remaining state in the US South without severe restrictions on the procedure. Virginia Democrats believe voters’ continued displeasure with the reversal of Roe v Wade will help them flip control of the House of Delegates.

Polling indicates the election will be very close. According to a Washington Post-Schar School survey conducted last month, 47% of likely Virginia voters indicated they planned to support a Democratic candidate for the House of delegates, while 45% said the same of a Republican candidate.

The Virginia results will serve as an indication of where swing voters in battleground states stand ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Virginia has been trending toward Democrats in recent years, as Joe Biden carried the state by 10 points in 2020. But Youngkin’s victory in 2021 proved Virginia remains a battleground state, and Republicans hope that the governor will carry them to victory on Tuesday.

If Republicans are successful in Virginia, their wins will likely intensify speculation about Youngkin’s national ambitions, as the governor has been named as a potential presidential candidate. To boost Repulicans’ prospects, Youngkin had encouraged his supporters to vote early, even though Donald Trump has cast baseless doubt upon the legitimacy of early and absentee voting.

Despite Youngkin’s efforts and the high stakes of the elections, turnout appeared to be down heading into Tuesday. According to data compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), 776,931 voters had cast ballots as of Sunday. In comparison, 1,194,185 Virginians had already voted at the same point in 2021.

Polling places in Virginia will close on Tuesday night at 7pm ET, and then ballots will start to be counted.