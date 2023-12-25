Virginia ranks No. 4 for best protections against elder abuse

(WAVY) — Virginia has ranked No. 4 for states with the best protections against elder abuse, according to new study.

The study by WalletHub ranked states based on the three main forms of abuse toward elderly individuals: financial, emotional and physical.

Here’s how the Old Dominion state ranked:

Elder-Abuse Protections in Virginia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

18 th – Elder-Abuse, Gross-Neglect & Exploitation Complaints*

4 th – Total Expenditures on Elder-Abuse Prevention*

4 th – Total Expenditures on Legal Assistance Development per Residents aged 65+ years

1 st – Presence of Financial Crimes against the Elderly Legislation

5th – Presence of Elder Abuse Forensic Centers

Overall rank for Virginia: 4th

The study defined elderly as 65+.

