Virginia realtor killed in murder-suicide by client who just purchased home, police say

Brie Stimson
·2 min read

An 84-year-old man allegedly killed his Virginia realtor after purchasing a house sight unseen then killed himself last week after police arrived, police said.

Albert A. Baglione, 84, told responding officers in Portsmouth, Virginia, last Friday that he had fatally shot his realtor Soren Arn-Oelschlegel, 41, the Portsmouth Police Department said in a release. He was armed when officers opened the door.

Baglione then shut his door and officers heard a gunshot. After setting up a perimeter, a SWAT team found him dead inside from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said. Arn-Oelschlegel was also found dead inside from a gunshot wound.

A neighbor told WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Virginia, Baglione had only lived in the house for a few days after buying it without ever seeing it and wanted to return it.

"He bought the house sight unseen from Alabama, moved in here Thursday, and called a real estate agent Friday to return the house," the neighbor told.

CHICAGO SHOOTING: MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN DEATH OF 7-YEAR-OLD SERENITY BROUGHTON

Baglione "said it didn’t look the same as it did in the pictures," his neighbor told the newspaper. "He told his son he was unhappy and that he was going to talk to his agent about it."

Baglione had reportedly called his son to confess to the alleged murder.

Police have not given an official motive.

Friends of Arn-Oelschlegel, who worked for Long & Foster Real Estate in Suffolk, Virginia, were left shocked by his death.

"I literally had to read it four to five times and was like, 'This does not make sense,'" Rudy Almanzor, president of Hampton Roads Pride, told WTKR. "We are here to build up the community, and one of our building blocks is missing."

Arn-Oelschlegel had been a member of Hampton Roads Pride for years.

Almanzor called him "vibrant."

"He always had tons of energy," he told the station. "I never saw him not smiling, laughing, and wanting to have fun. He worked hard, played hard."

The 750-square-foot single-story home was bought on Oct. 4 for $160,000, the Virginian-Pilot reported. Baglione had seen it in an online listing and paid cash before setting foot inside, according to the newspaper.

Arn-Oelschlegel reportedly wrote about the sale on Facebook on Oct. 5. "Congratulations to my out of town buyer. I’m so happy I was able to find him a home that fit his needs."

Long & Foster released a statement on Wednesday about his death.

"Our Long & Foster family is devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved colleague and friend, Soren Arn-Oelschlegel. His loss will be felt not only across our company, but also the greater real estate community and Hampton Roads region."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Delaware student found unresponsive in prison cell, dies

    A University of Delaware student who was accused of threatening people with a BB gun has died after what authorities described as a “medical emergency” in his prison cell, police said Wednesday. Delaware State Police said Quinn Annable, 20, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning. Authorities said correctional officers at Howard R. Young prison in Wilmington found Annable unresponsive in his cell Thursday night.

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • Woman who struggled for months with weight gain diagnosed with 17-pound cancerous tumor

    Amanda Shoultz said she spent most of the past year trying to lose weight after noticing that her stomach kept getting bigger. When Shoultz, of Dallas, Texas, went to her annual checkup with her primary care physician in February, she said she was shocked at the number she saw on the scale. "I remember telling her, 'The next time you see me I'm going to be 10 pounds lighter,'" said Shoultz.

  • Norway officials: Bow-and-arrow attack appears act of terror

    Norway’s domestic security agency says a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people appears to have been an act of terrorism. The agency, known by its acronym PST, said Thursday that Wednesday night's attack in a small Norwegian town “currently appear to be an act of terrorism.” It added that the suspect “is known to PST from before, without PST being able to provide further details about him.”

  • Kenyan Olympic runner, world-record holder Agnes Tirop found stabbed to death; police searching for husband

    Tirop was a two-time world championship bronze medalist and a world-record holder.

  • Ex-trooper pleads not guilty in motorist's severe beating

    A former Louisiana State Police trooper pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a federal charge in the 2019 video recorded beating of a man whose injuries included a broken jaw and broken ribs. Jacob Brown is charged with “deprivation of rights under color of law” in the beating of Aaron Bowman following a north Louisiana traffic stop. Brown’s September indictment came amid federal scrutiny of other troopers who punched, stunned and dragged another Black motorist, Ronald Greene, before he died in custody.

  • Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop found dead, police hunt husband

    Kenyan Olympic runner and two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop was found dead at her home Wednesday with stab wounds and her husband was missing and wanted for questioning, police said. Elgeyo Marakwet County police chief Tom Makori said they were searching for Tirop's husband after his family reported he had phoned them crying and asking for God's forgiveness for something he had done. The 25-year-old Tirop was found dead at her home in Iten in western Kenya, a town renowned as a training base for distance runners.

  • Religious Group Known for AR-15 Ceremony Buys Property in Tennessee for ‘Training Center’

    The history of the group, which interprets the biblical use of the word "rod" to mean guns, is a dicey one. Now, the group appears to be expanding.

  • Nick Saban says he didn’t tell Cowboys’ Diggs to switch positions, but ... | Opinion

    Alabama coach Nick Saban explains why he thought Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs should move from wide receiver to the secondary.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects case involving Trump-aligned lawyer Eastman

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a California Republican club's challenge to a private organization's cancellation of a 2017 event at a city-owned property in Pasadena that was to have featured a conservative lawyer later aligned with former President Donald Trump. The justices turned away the Pasadena Republican Club's appeal of a lower court ruling that found that the cancellation of attorney John Eastman's planned appearance did not violate the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, which bars government discrimination on free speech or religious grounds.

  • Man forced way into OC home, fatally shot by occupant, police say

    "A homeowner has the absolute right to protect themselves from someone who breaks into their home in the middle of the night and threatens their safety," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused Of Killing Ex's New Girlfriend

    Sources say the officer shot and wounded her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman's new girlfriend. CBS2's John Dias reports.

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a

  • Video shows attempted kidnapping of toddler in NYC

    "When he grabbed her, I thought it was a joke. When she said, 'He's taking my child away,' I reacted and went towards him," a good Samaritan who intervened said.

  • Gabby Petito's body was outside in the 'wilderness' for 3 to 4 weeks before it was found, coroner says

    Petito's remains were found on September 19 in Wyoming. A coroner declared her death a homicide and said she died by strangulation.

  • Illegal gun modification devices proliferate, resulting in more deadly rounds

    They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • India man jailed for killing wife with cobra in Kerala

    Sooraj Kumar let a cobra onto the bed where his wife was sleeping - she died from the snakebite.

  • Mystery of Grad Student’s Death Deepens With Report of ‘Missing Organs’

    Bloomington PoliceFrom trending hashtags to circulating an online campaign to increase media coverage, social media users are demanding answers in the case of Jelani Day, a 25-year-old Black graduate student who went missing in August before washing up in a river a week later.The case took a twisted turn last week when the Chicago Sun-Times reported that an independent pathology report, commissioned by the family, found that some of Day’s organs and body parts were missing, seemingly contradicti