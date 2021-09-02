Virginia can remove Robert E. Lee statue that was a focal point for protests, court rules

RICHMOND – Virginia's state Supreme Court has sided with Gov. Ralph Northam on removing the capital city's Robert E. Lee statue.,

In two opinions released Thursday morning, the court refused to overturn a Richmond Circuit Court decision in favor of the Northam administration. Both cases were filed by citizens claiming to be heirs of the people who both deeded the land to the state in the late 19th century and were members of the association that erected the statue in 1890. They both argued that the original deed should compel Virginia to leave the statue in place.

Virginia's high court disagreed, saying in one of the cases that once the state took possession of both the land and the statue, they both became part of "government speech." That means the state had the right to do whatever it wanted with the property and the monument.

Protesters with shields and gas masks wait for police action as they surround the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., on June 23, 2020. The state ordered the area around the statue closed from sunset to sunrise, but the protesters had no plans to disperse.

In the other case, the court ruled that the heir "has no property right, related to the Lee Monument, to enforce against the Commonwealth."

With the opinions, the path is unobstructed for the final dispatch of the statue depicting Lee on a horse atop a 21-foot pedestal. Long considered the crown jewel of the Confederate memorials along Richmond's Monument Avenue, it is the only one that was state-owned.

The remaining ones were owned by the city of Richmond and were taken down last year.

The Lee statue became a focal point of the 2020 demonstrations in Richmond by people rallying for racial equity in justice following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police.

The statue's base is completely tagged with graffiti from some of the protestors, and the state had put up a temporary chain-link fence to keep people off the traffic circle.

Northam celebrated the court ruling in a statement issued by his office, calling it "a tremendous win for the people of Virginia."

"Our public memorials are symbols of who we are and what we value. When we honor leaders who fought to preserve a system that enslaved human beings, we are honoring a lost cause that has burdened Virginia for too many years," Northam said.

“Today it is clear—the largest Confederate monument in the South is coming down.”

Dr. Richard Schragger, a law professor at the University of Virginia, called the decisions "a pretty thorough vindication" of Northam's case to pull down the monument.

"It makes absolutely clear that monuments and memorials are government speech, and the government cannot bind itself in perpetuity" to any historical agreements," Schragger said.

When asked if he thought there was any shot at the plaintiffs prevailing, Schragger replied, "I think it was a hard case but not an impossible one."

No time table was immediately available for when the statue will be taken down. A spokesperson for Northam told The Progress-Index removal could be "likely next week."

The only complete statue left on Monument Avenue will be that of Richmond native Arthur Ashe, a professional tennis champion as well as a champion of civil rights. It sits at the intersection of Monument Avenue and the recently renamed Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

