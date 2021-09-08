Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from Richmond's Monument Avenue
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The state of Virginia has taken down one of the nation's largest Confederate monuments, a 12-ton bronze statue of General Robert E. Lee on Richmond's historic Monument Avenue. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what the statue's removal means for the community and the push to address racial injustice.