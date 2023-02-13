Virginia resident arrested near Princeton after high speed pursuit from Giles County Va.

Feb. 13—PRINCETON — A Virginia man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase from Virginia and West Virginia and admitting that he was drinking alcohol while being pursued at more than 100 mph.

Allen Keith Ezzyk, 60, of Shawsville, Va. has been charged with felony fleeing, driving revoked DUI, fleeing while DUI and first-offense DUI, according to the criminal complaint filed by Senior Trooper H.E. Ingraham with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.

Ingraham said that Mercer County 911 notified him Sunday that a deputy with the Giles County Sheriff's Office in Virginia was pursuing a vehicle traveling towards Mercer County on U.S. Route 460. At that time, Ingraham was located on Route 460 near the Mercer/Giles County line. He saw a white sedan traveling at a high rate of speed with a Giles County cruiser in pursuit. Ingraham switched on his blue lights and tried to stop the vehicle.

The sedan was traveling more than 100 mph and passed several cars along the way, Ingraham said in his report. It ran several red lights while traveling toward Princeton and through the intersections near the Princeton Walmart "while running several vehicles out of their lane of travel in the process."

"The vehicle then made a late turn onto Ingleside Road by crossing both lanes of traffic while swerving around a vehicle coming the opposite way, almost striking the vehicle head on in the process," Ingraham said. "The vehicle then ran the red light located at the intersection of Ingleside Road and Stafford Drive, and continued down Stafford Drive towards Oakvale Road."

Ezzyk's car entered Oakvale Road where with the help of several Mercer County Sheriff's Department deputies, Ingraham was able to use the pursuing cruisers to box in the fleeing vehicle.

"The vehicle then pulled into the Grands Home Furnishings parking lot where he was boxed in and came to a stop," according to the report.

With additional help from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, Ingraham was able to detain Ezzyk without further incident.

Ezzyk was placed in custody, (Ingraham) was informed by WVSP Beckley Communications that Ezzyk's license out of Virginia was revoked for DUI.

At the State Police Princeton detachment, Ingraham "observed the accused to have slurred speech, and to be on the nod while physically standing up."

"While at the detachment, Senior Trooper Miller read the accused his Miranda Rights and conducted a brief interview in which the accused stated that he was only under the influence of alcohol.

"He further stated that he had been drinking alcohol while 'Driving down the road while y'all were chasing me,'" Ingraham said in the criminal complaint.

Ezzyk was arraigned before Magistrate Mike Flanigan. He is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

