Virginia school board officials remove superintendent after student shoots teacher

DALLAS — Twenty years later, veterans are reflecting on their service and remembering fallen comrades. Iraqis are talking about how their country has changed and how it has not. American lawmakers are debating whether to finally repeal the legislation authorizing the invasion. One person not heard from in recent days: former President George W. Bush. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times That is how he wants it. He has no interest in being part of the debate anymore. He did