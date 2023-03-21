Virginia school board officials remove superintendent after student shoots teacher

Reuters
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's annual inflation rate cooled more than expected in February, as a drop in gas prices and softer growth in shelter costs helped bring the consumer price index to its lowest level since January 2022, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday. The annual inflation rate dropped to 5.2% in February, beating economists' forecast that it would fall to 5.4% from 5.9% in January. The annual rate deceleration from January to February was the largest in the headline CPI since April 2020, Statscan said.