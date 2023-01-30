Virginia school where 6-year-old shot teacher reopens with added security

Classes resumed Monday at a Virginia elementary school where police say a 6-year-old student intentionally shot his teacher on Jan. 6.

Added security measures at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News include newly installed metal detectors and a pair of security officers assigned to the building, according to a district spokeswoman. Police cars were also parked outside the school Monday.

The extra security helped relieve some students rocked by the shooting.

“They saw the metal detectors and that was a comfort,” said Melissa McBride, whose twins are in fourth grade. “It was a calm atmosphere. It was huge to see their friends and everybody being happy.”

Richnick did not reopen the classroom usually occupied by Abby Zwerner, the first grade teacher wounded in the shooting. Zwerner is recovering at home after spending more than a week at a hospital. Another classroom has been assigned to her students, the school board’s chair said.

Zwerner’s student allegedly shot her with a 9 mm handgun belonging to his mother, according to police. The gun, which cops say the woman legally owned, had been “secured” before the boy allegedly brought it to school, the family’s lawyer claims.

Staff members told school officials three times that the child had a gun but administrators failed to alert police or take the child out of the classroom, Zwerner’s lawyer says.

The school board fired superintendent George Parker last week.

A sidewalk outside the school featured messages Monday such as “We are praying for you” and “You are loved.”

The Jan. 6 incident was the third shooting at a Newport News school since September 2021. The previous incidents both involved teenage students.

“Unfortunately, the teacher had to be our sacrificial lamb to bring this to light,” said Eve Parham, whose granddaughter is a fourth-grade student. “I applaud her. And I’m grateful that she’s okay and that it caused this reaction. I think it’ll help all the schools in the city of Newport News.”

With News Wire Services