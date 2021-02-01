Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase sues over being censured

  • Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, speaks vigorously against passage of SR91, the resolution censuring her during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the Science Museum in Richmond, Va. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
  • Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, standing, gives a fiery address as he speaks to Senate members in support of SR91, the resolution censuring Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the Science Museum in Richmond, Va. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The Senate later passed the resolution, 21-9, with several senators not voting. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
1 / 2

Censure Resolution

Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, speaks vigorously against passage of SR91, the resolution censuring her during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the Science Museum in Richmond, Va. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state senator seeking the Republican nomination for governor filed a federal lawsuit Monday that seeks to undo her legislative colleagues' recent decision to censure her.

In a bipartisan vote last week, the Virginia Senate approved a measure rebuking Sen. Amanda Chase for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct." The decision followed a long debate that featured scathing criticisms of Chase - a firebrand conservative with a long history of making inflammatory remarks - from both Democrats and Republicans.

In the lawsuit, Chase argues that she is being "singled out and selectively penalized for taking unpopular political positions."

Chase alleges that she has suffered "public embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish and loss of seniority" because of the censure and has been “negatively impacted” in her candidacy for higher office.

Democratic Sen. John Bell, who sponsored the censure resolution, said while Chase has the right to seek remedy in the courts, he is confident the court will deny her requests.

Video: Sen. Amanda Chase faces Facebook restrictions

Bell introduced the measure after Chase used a floor speech to defend Ashli Babbitt, a woman who was fatally shot by U.S. Capitol Police during the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Chase herself is one of many state lawmakers from around the country who attended a rally shortly before the attack on the Capitol, but she was not part of the group that later stormed the building.

Chase had previously called for martial law to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. She repeated former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud, and lost access to her Facebook account after falsely blaming leftist activists for the Capitol insurrection.

The lawsuit, which Chase threatened to file last week, seeks an injunction preventing the Senate clerk from allowing the publication of the censure resolution in the chamber's official journal.

It also asks the court to issue a judgment that the censure violated Chase's First Amendment rights and order the expungement of the censure. Chase, who was recently demoted in seniority, is also seeking to have her rank restored.

Named as plaintiffs are Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar and the Senate of Virginia through Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who in his role presides as the president of the chamber and oversees its daily work.

Schaar did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Fairfax spokeswoman Lauren Burke said in a statement: "The right to due process for all is of paramount importance in our system. We will await the court’s review of this matter.”

The lawsuit notes that Fairfax warned the senators last week about a procedural issue with the resolution, saying the item was not properly before them. The senators voted to go ahead with the censure anyway.

Partially on those grounds, Chase argues in the lawsuit that her rights were violated.

Bell said Chase was given the chance to apologize and denounce and condemn white supremacists and anti-Semitic groups who sought violence at the Capitol, and she chose not to do that.

“She was definitely given due process along the way, and myself and everyone else gave her a chance to speak her piece,” he said.

