Virginia Senate committee pulls bill that would create arena authority

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The Virginia Senate Finance Committee was scheduled to vote on a bill that would help create an arena authority for the proposed development in Alexandria. Committee leaders said that they had pulled the bill from Monday’s docket.

Senator Louise Lucas, the chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, posted on the platform X on Saturday evening saying that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s arena authority bill was not on the docket.

“His proposal is not ready for prime time,” her post said. “This is what happens when Executive Branch doesn’t operate in good faith and doesn’t have respect for the Legislative Branch.”

Lucas also reposted a clip taken from a speech Youngkin gave over the weekend with her own criticism.

“Democrats today do not believe in — nor do they want — a strong America, an America with no rivals; they are content to concede, to compromise away, to abandon the very foundations that made America exceptional.,” Youngkin’s post said.

“This is the speech he gives while wanting us to compromise with him and give him the Glenn Dome?!?!” Lucas said in her reply.

