Virginia Senate cuts funding for arena from proposed budget plan

RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — A Virginia state senator said she’s ready to go to war over the funding of a proposed sports and entertainment arena in Alexandria.

Sunday, the senate finance and appropriations committee released its proposed budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year. The plan does not include any funding for an arena, which would pave the way to move the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals from Capital One Arena to Potomac Yard. The project is proposed by team owner Ted Leonsis and Monumental Sports and Entertainment.

Study: Potomac Yard entertainment district would generate 30,000 jobs

“The best place the Wizards and Capitals can be is right where they are in Washington, D.C.,” said Sen. Louise Lucas, who is the head of the finance committee.

Pending legislation would create a stadium authority that could issue bonds for the project.

But, Lucas has expressed concerns about the financing of the project and spending any potential taxpayer dollars on the plan. She believes it’s a bad deal for Virginia residents.

“They’re only looking to have land large enough to build a larger facility, but on whose expense? It’s not going to be on the commonwealth of Virginia’s back. Not on our dime,” said Lucas.

The senator has been in contact with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who offered Leonsis $500 million to revamp Capital One Arena, keeping the teams at its current Chinatown location.

“She’s trying to offer them everything she can to stay in D.C. and I’m not giving them a damn dime to come to Virginia,” she said.

DC Mayor to introduce first Safe Commercial Corridor Hub

The Senate’s funding proposal is still preliminary. On the other side, the House did include funding for the arena district in its proposal. The two chambers will now work to negotiate a deal before the legislative session ends next month.

Meanwhile, Monumental Sports is staying optimistic.

In a statement, the Monumental Opportunity Effort said:

“We continue to have detailed and productive conversations with legislators in both chambers. We are encouraged the House of Delegates has now passed legislation and budget language on a bipartisan basis to help make this monumental opportunity a reality. This project will create new jobs and generate billions in economic impact including resources for community priorities such as housing, education and infrastructure. We look forward to continuing our conversations with legislative leaders as they work to craft a budget agreement.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.