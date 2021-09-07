Virginia is set to remove Richmond's Lee statue
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is about to come down from a place of honor in Virginia's capital city. (Sept. 7)
A towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is about to come down from a place of honor in Virginia's capital city. (Sept. 7)
As one of only two people who survived 9/11 by surfing down the Twin Towers collapse, Pasquale Buzzelli has a mixture of survivor’s guilt and gratefulness.
An unidentified blonde woman walking through an airport in only a bikini and mask has become a viral video.
All eyes were on Kate Hudson, who sizzled in a daring little black dress during the Celebration of Women in Cinema event at the Venice International Film Festival. Take a look for yourself!
Rapper and television producer 50 Cent is being slammed for an insensitive post about the death of acclaimed actor Michael […] The post 50 Cent draws outrage for insensitive Michael K. Williams posts appeared first on TheGrio.
The photographer Alan Chin looks back at six months that changed America: the Sept. 11 attacks, and the start of the war in Afghanistan.
The science of epidemiology tells us there is just one deadly, global pandemic that has not yet ended, and we are all in it together.
The royal staff are like, "Um, take *several* seats, plz."
While the same five teams top the NCAA Re-Rank, the order has changed with Georgia's defeat of Clemson and Oklahoma's poor showing against Tulane.
While Hurricane Larry should miss the U.S., forecasters say, much of the East Coast could feel its wrath by midweek with 'life-threatening surf.'
ESPN releases updated college football power rankings
The girl was throwing a ball with her friends in the sea near to the Oceanarium at around on 18 July.
The nation's top infectious disease expert broke down why the Florida GOP governor's comments on COVID-19 shots were "not true at all."
The Texas senator was responding to an article about unemployment benefits expiring for millions.
Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.
"How many pieces of work out equipment does it take to become a super hero? All of them!"
The Ohio Republican received a blunt fact check after his latest claim about vaccine mandates.
The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.
“I told him since he still was so close to his apartment, he should go and get his camera and see what was going on downtown. No one would hear from him again until 10 p.m.”
His cousin confessed the whole "scam" to her.