A Virginia sheriff's deputy shot an unarmed Black man 10 times after he called 911 for help

Madison Hall
·2 min read
police tape
A Minneapolis Police officers unrolls caution tape at a crime scene on June 16, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

  • A Virginia sheriff's deputy shot a Black man ten times after he called 911 for help.

  • The same deputy gave Brown a ride home earlier in the day from a gas station after his car broke down.

  • Brown was unarmed at the time and his family told NBC4 that they don't understand why he was shot.

A Virginia man is intensive care in the hospital after he was shot 10 times outside of his home by a sheriff's deputy who had given him a ride earlier in the day.

Isaiah Brown, 32, was stranded at a gas station after his car broke down early Wednesday morning when a deputy provided Brown with a ride home, according to NBC4 Washington.

Brown's brother, Tazmon, told the news station that the deputy had assured him that his brother was not in trouble at all.

The same deputy was called back to Brown's home shortly after dropping him off after Brown reportedly called 911 for what the sheriff's department claimed was a domestic disturbance. Minutes later, the cop shot Brown 10 times, NBC4 reported.

Sergeant Brent Coffey, a Public Information Officer for the Virginia State Police, told Insider that the second 911 call "was categorized by the sheriff's office as a domestic situation between Mr. Brown and a family member."

Brown's brother, however, said that he believes that Brown simply wanted a ride back to his car to prevent it from getting towed.

When the deputy returned to the residence after the second call, Brown was reportedly seen walking away from the home. The deputy proceeded to shoot Brown in the face, pelvis, chest, and neck, according to his family.

Police have yet to explain what caused the deputy to open fire on Brown, but the Virginia State Police released a statement on Wednesday that said that the deputy "attempted to verbally engage with Brown" before shooting him.

Brown's family said they do not understand why their brother was shot.

"The officer just started shooting at him for no reason," Tazmon Brown said. "I didn't hear a warning shot. All I heard was 'Hands up!' one time. And all he had was his phone, so I know he put his hands up."

Coffey told Insider that body camera footage from the incident is being investigated but will not be released by state police.

"The body cam video is not the property of the Virginia State Police, so it's not ours to release," Coffey said. "The video is evidence collected as part of the ongoing state police criminal investigation into the shooting."

