Virginia shooting at middle school football game sends 3 to hospital

A middle school football game in Virginia turned violent Sunday morning after gunshots rang out, injuring three victims, police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a community athletic event at Louise A. Benton Middle School near Dale City around 11 a.m.

The Prince William County Police Department said two adult males are receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

At least one of the victims was flown to a hospital, Potomac Local News reported. A nurse reportedly attended to a victim on the sports field and another victim was found in a parking lot.

Detectives are attempting to identify and locate the suspect who police described as a black male, with a medium complexion, between 5'6" and 5'10" with a thin build.

"Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident, and we are asking the community for help in providing any information that will further the investigation."

Police said the scene is secure and there is no further threat to the public. Anyone with information that will help the investigation is being to call the department's Tip Line at 703-792-7000.

Prince William County Police Department is investigating. Fox News has reached out to the department seeking more information.

Prince William County Public Schools said it was aware of the shooting.

Dale City is about 30 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.