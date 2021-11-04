Virginia shooting: Three women dead and more injured in mass attack

Three women have been killed and two others injured in a mass shooting in Virginia, police say.

Officials say that the violence unfolded in the city of Norfolk at around 6pm on Wednesday evening.

Police Chief Larry Boone told WAVY -TV that the suspect, a male, shot a woman and then allegedly turned his weapon on four other women as they tried to help the first victim.

“Three women were pronounced deceased at the scene, two additional women were transported to the hospital with injuries,” tweeted Norfolk Police Department.

Two of the women were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where their condition is unclear.

Chief Boone branded the suspect a “coward” in an interview with a local TV station and described it as a possible domestic dispute.

Chief Larry Boone @NorfolkPD on #BreakingNews of mass shooting. 5 women shot. 3 dead. 2 transported to the hospital. Stay with @WAVY_News for updates. pic.twitter.com/ycjqnVar9j — Anita Blanton (@AnitaWAVY) November 3, 2021

“The suspect is a coward. The suspect shot one victim and as the community was trying to render aid this coward shoots them,” he said.

“You know, we get excited about a lot of things, but this nonsense has got to stop. This idea that everyone can be saved has gone the way of the dodo bird. This has got to stop.”

#update 3 women were pronounced deceased at the scene, 2 additional women were transported to the hospital with injuries. https://t.co/B72HTP8fYL — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) November 3, 2021

Police say that the suspect is known to them but is not yet in custody.