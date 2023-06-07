Virginia State Police asking for help in unsolved 2020 Bland County murder

Jun. 7—WYTHEVILLE, Va. — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for the public's help in trying to solve a 2020 murder in Bland County.

Corinne Geller, Public Relations Director for the VSP, said the "tragic anniversary" of the murder was May 23.

A Pennsylvania man was found stabbed to death in a ditch beside his car near Interstate 77 on Wilderness Road, she said.

Despite dozens of tips and substantial evidence collected at the scene, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is still encouraging the public to come forward with any information about this case.

Geller said the VSP is especially interested in hearing from anyone who may recall having seen a 2019 white Nissan Sentra, other vehicles and/or individuals at the pull-off on Wilderness Road Friday evening, May 22, 2020, through noon Saturday, May 23, 2020.

It was at about 12:25 p.m. on May 23, 2020, that the VSP was notified of a body discovered in the ditch, she said.

The victim, who was stabbed to death, was identified as Bruce M. Ritchie, 57, of Hermine, Pa.

Geller said the area where his body was discovered, a wide, pull-off spot, is only about 100 yards from the exit for I-77.

Wilderness Road is Rt. 606 and is Exit 62 in the South Gap community.

Geller said State Police determined Ritchie had been traveling north on I-77 when he apparently pulled off the exit and parked his vehicle. A knife was recovered at the scene.

As the Virginia State Police continues to pursue several leads, investigators are encouraging anyone with information to call the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division at 276-228-3131 or contact us by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

