Virginia State Police: Christmas night crash in Rockingham County sends pedestrian to UVA

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in Rockingham County. According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred Monday, Dec. 25, at 8:44 p.m., on Port Republic Road just west of Shen Lake Drive.

A 2017 Lexus ES 350 was traveling west on Port Republic Road when it collided with a pedestrian that was standing in the travel lane, police said. The Lexus was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian and immediately stopped at the scene. The pedestrian was wearing non-reflective clothing and was not in a cross walk.

The pedestrian, a 41-year-old female of Woodstock, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. Police reported Tuesday afternoon that the female continues to receive treatment.

The driver of the Lexus, a 22-year-old female of Rockingham, was not injured, the release said. There were three adult passengers in the Lexus, none were injured, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

More: Staunton icon Marino's Lunch gets new lease on life. The restaurant is set to reopen in 2024.

More: Staunton's Silver Line presents final weekend of "It's a Wonderful Life: Live Radio Play"

— Patrick Hite is a reporter at The News Leader. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Pedestrian struck by car in Rockingham County, flown to UVA