Virginia State Police ID woman killed in crash Monday on I-81 in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY — Authorities have identified a woman who was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

Virginia State Police said the fatal crash took place shortly before 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 227. Franklin D. Schrader, 86, of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, was behind the wheel of a 2013 Honda CRV when it went off the interstate and down an embankment, striking a tree, according to a press release.

Schrader survived the crash and was hospitalized with serious injuries. The release said a passenger in the Honda, Sherian K. Angeli, 80, also of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, died at the scene.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

