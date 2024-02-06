Virginia State Police identify Augusta County man killed in Sunday crash

BUFFALO GAP — Virginia State Police have identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Augusta County.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Andrew S. Holsinger of Swoope, a press release said.

The crash took place at 2:48 p.m. on Sunday on Buffalo Gap Highway near Old Parkersburg Turnpike.

Police said Holsinger was behind the wheel of a 1993 Ford Festiva and was westbound on Buffalo Gap Highway when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2013 Ford Mustang head-on.

Holsinger, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Mustang, a 65-year-old Stuarts Draft man, utilized his seat belt and was not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Virginia State Police identify Augusta County man killed in crash