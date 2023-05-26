Virginia State Police: Increased patrols for Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND — Virginia State Police will be stepping up traffic enforcement for Memorial Day weekend as its Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) goes into effect, a press release said.

Last year during Operation C.A.R.E., which was combined with the annual "Click It or Ticket" campaign, state police said 16 people were killed on Virginia roads.

"Virginians need to make traffic safety a priority every day and, especially, as we head into the Memorial Day weekend and summer travel season," said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. "Memorial Day weekend is filled with celebrations, vacations, outdoor festivals and backyard cookouts, which is why we need all motorists to share the road responsibly by driving smart, safe and sober."

In 2022 during Memorial Day weekend, Virginia troopers cited 4,888 speeders, 1,875 reckless drivers and arrested 90 impaired drivers, the release said. In addition, 659 people were cited for seat belt violations, 117 were cited for child safety restraint violations, and police made 144 felony arrests. More than 1,700 disabled motorists were assisted.

With the increased patrols this weekend, Virginia State Police also reminded drivers of the state's "Move Over" law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. If unable to move over, drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle. The law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights, the release said.

For the entire year of 2022, 26 people were killed in area crashes, 24 in Augusta County and two in Waynesboro, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Pedestrian struck and killed in Augusta County, police search for suspect

Stuarts Draft High School's 2023 graduation: Photos

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Virginia State Police: Increased patrols for Memorial Day weekend