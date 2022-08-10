Virginia State Police investigating destroyed ATM in Buchanan County

Aug. 10—GRUNDY, Va. — The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is seeking the public's help with identifying the individuals responsible for destroying bank ATMs in Buchanan and Dickenson counties.

The first incident occurred about 1 a.m. July 30 in Dickenson County, Va., according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.

The ATM in the drive-thru lane of the New Peoples Bank in the 100 block of Main Street in the Town of Haysi was destroyed, but no cash was taken, she said.

The second incident occurred about 2 a.m. Aug. 8 in Buchanan County, Va. Using the same tactics, the ATM at the New Peoples Bank on Route 460 (22,400 block of Anchorage St.) in the Town of Grundy was destroyed and robbed of its cash.

At this stage of the investigation, it appears both thefts were done by the same three individuals, Geller stated. A dark-colored, 2018-2022 Toyota Camry with Florida plates was associated with the Haysi ATM robbery. There is also evidence that an F-250 pickup truck was also involved in both thefts.

Anyone with information about either ATM robbery is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

