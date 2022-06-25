Virginia state trooper arrested for DUI in New Kent

A Virginia State Police trooper was arrested Thursday for driving under the influence in New Kent on Interstate 64, according to a Friday release from the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Benjamin Nicholas Canning, 33, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving by speed and refusal to submit to a breath test. He is being held at Henrico Jail East, according to the sheriff’s office.

A joint investigation between the sheriff’s office and the Virginia State Police is ongoing. No additional information will be provided at this time, states the release.

A Virginia State Police spokesperson said Saturday that Canning has been suspended without pay.

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com