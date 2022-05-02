Virginia State University campus goes on lockdown after woman shot at freshman dorm Sunday

ETTRICK — Virginia State University is on lockdown following an on-campus shooting Sunday night.

A statement from VSU said the incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the Quad I Residence Hall. The victim, a female, is not a VSU student.

That unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

"No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting," VSU said in the statement, adding that no more information about it would be released Sunday night.

No motive for the shooting was released.

"The campus remains on lockdown as a precaution while police continue the investigation," VSU's statement read. We ask that anyone with information about this shooting, please contact VSU or Chesterfield Police."

Quad I is a dormitory for freshmen students, according to the university website. It actually is two L-shaped residence halls connected by one lobby, and was built in tome for the 2010-11 academic year.

Chesterfield Police are assisting VSU with the investigation. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, or use the P3Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. Details will be reported as they are released.

This was the second shooting in southern Chesterfield Sunday. Two hours earlier, a person was shot at a Chester truck stop and later died.

