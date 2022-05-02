Virginia State University lifts lockdown; investigation continues into on-campus shooting

ETTRICK — Virginia State University has lifted its campus lockdown but an investigation is continuing into Sunday night's shooting at a freshman dormitory that sent a woman to a Richmond hospital.

VSU officials lifted the lockdown about two and a half hours after the shooting at the Quad 1 Residence Hall on Lee Street. The victim, who is not a student, was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with what was reported to be a non-life threatening neck wound.

Quad 1 is a dormitory for freshmen students, according to the university website. It actually is two L-shaped residence halls connected by one lobby, and was built in tome for the 2010-11 academic year.

Chesterfield Police are assisting VSU with the investigation. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, or use the P3Tips mobile app.

It was the second shooting in southern Chesterfield County Sunday night.

Two hours earlier, a man was killed in the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center on Ruffin Mill Road, Chesterfield Police said. One of two suspects in the shooting has been captured, and police are still looking for the second suspect who fled on foot after their car crashed at the intersection of Route One and West Hundred Road, less than five miles from the truck stop.

More: Person shot to death at Chester truck stop; one suspect in custody, the other on the run

The two shooting scenes are about eight miles apart.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more details emerge.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist and daily news coach for USA TODAY' Network's Atlantic Region which includes Virginia. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Virginia college off lockdown amid on-campus shooting investigation