Virginia State University student is found dead Saturday at Ettrick apartment complex

This Google map shows the proximity of University Apartments at Ettrick to the Virginia State University campus. The complex is located across the train tracks from the university and is accessible by car on Hickory or Woodpecker roads.

ETTRICK — A Virginia State University student was found dead early Saturday morning at an apartment complex here, Chesterfield Police said.

The discovery was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Jones Drive, in the University Apartments at Ettrick community, just across the railroad tracks from Virginia State University. Police said there did not appear to be any signs of trauma on the victim.

The unidentified student's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Richmond for autopsy.

Anyone who might have information about the case is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 796-0660.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Virginia State University student found dead at apartment complex