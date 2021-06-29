Virginia store shooting victim identified, Princeton man charged with malicious wounding

Jun. 29—ROCKY MOUNT, Va. — Investigators identified the victim Tuesday of an early Monday morning shooting in Franklin County, Va. that involved a suspect from Mercer County.

Emmitt Southern, 55, of Princeton was arrested Monday after a shooting was reported at Cannaday's Store off the Virgil H. Goode Highway in Boones Mill, Va., according to investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Southern fled the scene before law enforcement arrived and was later apprehended in Montgomery County, Va.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. According to the sheriff's office, Southern and the victim knew each other.

"The victim in (Monday's) shooting incident has been identified as 49-year-old Kelly Hall of Rocky Mount, Va.," Sgt. Megan Huston of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. "He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and continues to receive medical treatment."

Southern has been charged with malicious wounding, and other charges were pending, according to the sheriff's office.

