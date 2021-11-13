Virginia Supreme Court agrees to hear Daily Press, Virginian-Pilot media access case; papers win rulings in separate cases

The Daily Press and Virginian-Pilot on Friday made significant strides in efforts to keep Newport News courtrooms open to the public.

First, a three-judge panel at the Virginia Supreme Court voted to hear the media organization’s full objections to a closed bond hearing earlier this year for a Newport News police officer charged with murder.

Then, a Newport News Circuit Court judge handed down two rulings in support of news media access in two other pending cases.

Judge Christopher Papile vacated restrictions that a juvenile court judge had earlier imposed in the Heritage High School shooting case. Papile then allowed the press into a suppression hearing Friday in the case of the first Newport News killed in the line of duty in more than 25 years.

Here’s a rundown of the three cases:

Appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court

The Daily Press and Virginian-Pilot contend that Circuit Court Judge Margaret Poles Spencer didn’t have legal justification to close an April bond hearing for then-Newport News police Sgt. Albin Trevor Pearson, who is accused of killing Henry Kistler “Hank” Berry III in his home in late 2019.

Officers were trying to take Berry into custody on a misdemeanor charge of abusing the city’s 911 phone system. He was shot during a struggle over a Taser.

In March, prosecutors asked Spencer to jail Pearson pending trial, but requested that the bond hearing be closed because publicity about the case could make it more difficult to seat an impartial jury.

Spencer agreed to close the hearing, though she didn’t revoke the officer’s bond.

The newspapers, represented by attorneys Brett Spain and Bethany Fogerty, filed a petition for appeal with the Virginia Supreme Court — asserting that Spencer had no legal justification.

The organization argued that though the hearings are in the past, an appeal is warranted to ensure that other judges don’t do the same thing.

On Friday, Virginia Supreme Court announced that the three-justice panel had voted to send the case to the full court for a full hearing. Only about 60 cases across the state have been granted full appeals so far in 2021, out of thousands of petitions.

Heritage High School shooting case

A 15-year-old student is charged with shooting two fellow students at Heritage High School on Sept. 22.

The felony charges against him include two counts of aggravated malicious wounding — punishable by life in prison.

The newspapers had the accused shooter’s name from independent sources, then confirmed that name through search warrant affidavits. The affidavits also contained the victims’ names. The news organization opted not to publish the names thus far.

But in early October Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judge Shawn W. Overbey ordered the Daily Press not to print the names it already had.

“The court finds that the disclosure of the names of the juvenile and the alleged victims in this matter would not be in the best interest of the juveniles,” Overbey wrote.

But on Friday, Fogerty asked Papile to vacate Overbey’s order, calling it an unconstitutional form of “prior restraint” that’s a violation of the First Amendment and can’t be allowed to stand.

Overbey’s order that releasing the names “is not in the best interest of the juveniles” Forgerty asserted, “simply isn’t a compelling interest that is sufficient to justify a prior restraint.”

Newport News prosecutors and the Newport News Public Defender’s Office said they did not ask for Overbey’s order — that the judge acted on his own. They agreed with the newspapers that the order should be vacated.

“I believe it was improper,” Newport News Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis White said, adding that “the commonwealth offered no evidence to support what the court did.”

Fogerty also contended that Overbey had no legal justification to bar a reporter from a status hearing in the Heritage case.

Under Virginia law, juvenile court hearings are presumed open if the child is at least 14 years old and the offense would be a felony if committed by an adult. Exceptions can be made “for good cause shown,” with the findings having to be put on the record.

But Fogerty said the fact that the judge didn’t spell out his decision and reasoning in writing was all the more concerning.

In the end, Papile tossed the juvenile court judge’s order blocking the names from being released. He also reversed the order that barred the Daily Press from the status hearing.

“I vacate the orders of Oct. 7, both written and unwritten,” Papile said.

Vernon Green officer slaying case

Also on Friday, Papile denied a defense motion to block the media from an evidence suppression hearing in the case of a man charged with killing a Newport News police officer in early 2020.

Vernon E. Green, of Newport News, is charged with murder after he fled from officers questioning him about smoking marijuana. That left Officer Katie Thyne trapped in his car door as he crashed into a nearby tree.

In August, the Newport News Public Defender’s Office — which was representing Green at the time — and Newport News prosecutors asked that the newspapers be barred from the suppression hearing.

More recently, however, prosecutors said they no longer object to the media’s presence.

But Green’s new defense attorney, Tyrone Johnson, said Friday that he not only didn’t want the media at he hearing, but that he also wanted them blocked from future hearings in the case as well.

“I just don’t see how it benefits my client for this to be publicized,” Johnson said after the hearing. “It makes it harder for my client to have a fair trial” and “could taint a possible jury,” he said.

Spain, the attorney for the Daily Press and Virginian-Pilot, said mere speculation of an unfair trial isn’t enough to overcome the presumption of court openness.

“A police officer was killed in the line of duty,” he said. When a case is high profile, he said, the media’s access to the proceedings “is even more important.”

Papile sided with the newspapers, saying he didn’t hear anything that would warrant keeping the press out.

“There will be community scrutiny, and the community will follow the matter,” he said.

At the suppression hearing that followed, Johnson asked to exclude evidence that Green had a prior criminal record — a 2003 cocaine conviction — that led him to be out on probation.

The attorney also wanted to bar evidence that Green was out on bond on a North Carolina bank robbery charge. Bringing up both of those facts during the trial, Johnson maintained, would be unfair to his client.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Guthinger said the fact that Green was on probation from a felony conviction — and had a gun in his car in violation of that probation — could be why he drove away from the officers.

“We are trying to show why he did what he did,” Guthinger said. “Why he put this car in drive, why he ended this officer’s life.”

Guthinger said he wasn’t yet sure whether he would bring North Carolina bank robbery bond into the case.

Papile ruled that prosecutors be able to explain a possible motive for Green’s fleeing, to include introducing the prior conviction. The judge said he would devise a way to bring it up to jurors.

