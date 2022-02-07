Virginia Supreme Court dismisses school mask lawsuit brought by Chesapeake parents

The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge brought by Chesapeake parents against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that seeks to end mandatory masking in schools.

The lawsuit was brought by 13 Chesapeake parents — all of whom have children in Chesapeake Public Schools — and asked the state’s high court to issue an emergency order blocking the new administration from enforcing the order.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement that he and Youngkin are pleased with the ruling.

“We agree with the Court’s decision and will continue to defend the Executive Order,” Miyares said. “This is a victory for Virginia families.”

The executive order, which took effect Jan. 24, says no “teacher, school, school district, the Department of Education, or any other state authority” can force a student to wear a mask against his or her parents’ wishes.

Implementation of Youngkin’s executive order was previously put on hold by an Arlington County Circuit Court judge, who issued a temporary injunction Friday in a separate legal challenge. That case was brought by several school boards — including Hampton’s board — who claimed the order violates state law and that Youngkin overstepped his legal authority.

Youngkin’s office expects to appeal the Arlington decision, Youngkin’s press secretary Macaulay Porter said in a Friday Twitter post.

This is a developing story. Check pilotonline.com throughout the day for updates.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com