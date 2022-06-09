Virginia Supreme Court hears challenge to closing of bond hearing for police officer

An attorney for the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot told the Virginia Supreme Court on Thursday that a judge erred when she closed a 2021 bond hearing for a Newport News police officer charged with murder.

Brett Spain, representing both newspapers, said that bond hearings — and documents related to them — are presumed open under the First Amendment and Virginia law. The law, he said, requires that the case for closure or sealing must be “so compelling” that there’s no other choice.

Spain told the justices that a primary reason the lower court judge cited for closing the 2019 bond hearing — a general heightened public concern about police officer shootings — falls short.

“That kind of justification is not sufficient,” Spain said.

The newspapers are asking the seven-member court to rule that Spencer was incorrect to close the hearing and deny access to related documents. The papers are also asking for the transcript of the closed hearing and for an order unsealing other documents.

The case involves Newport News Police Sgt. Albin Trevor Pearson, charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the killing of Henry K. Berry III on Dec. 27, 2019.

Berry, 43, was shot during a struggle over a Taser in his Newport News apartment. Police went there to arrest him on charges of abusing the city’s 911 system. He had made a series of calls looking into the whereabouts of his 9-year-old son.

Court documents say that when Berry refused to come outside, the officers barged into his home without a warrant, with Pearson grabbing him and pushing him into a wall. When Berry resisted arrest in a standoff, another officer Tased him at close range.

That led to a struggle, with electrified prongs swinging and striking some of the officers. Pearson then pulled out a gun and shot Berry.

Pearson was arrested in 2020 and charged with second-degree murder and other charges and was given a bond. But the special prosecutor from Suffolk, Brandon Wrobleski, later subpoenaed the Newport News Police Department for internal affairs documents pertaining to Pearson and another officer.

Story continues

After getting the documents, Wrobleski filed a motion to revoke Pearson’s bond — asking Spencer to jail him pending trial. On the day of the planned hearing, the prosecutor made an oral motion asking Spencer to block the press and public from attending, saying he wanted to protect Pearson’s right to a fair trial.

Wrobleski also filed a host of documents under seal — including a 91-page motion to revoke Pearson’s bond and a 356-page appendix of documents relating to a separate motion.

A Daily Press reporter objected to the motion for closure. Spencer granted a delay to allow the newspaper to file a formal objection and have counsel argue against closing it. Spencer ultimately granted the request to close the hearing, citing heightened public concern over police officer shootings and difficulties in seating a jury during the pandemic.

Though it’s unclear what happened at the bond hearing, Spencer allowed Pearson to remain out of jail pending trial, changing his bond conditions slightly so he had to undergo regular testing for alcohol and drug use.

She denied a request from the newspapers for the transcript and related documents.

At Thursday’s hearing, Spain said that neither Pearson’s trial attorney nor the commonwealth was “eager to defend” the court’s decisions.

As the justices began their questioning, they took note of the fact that while the prosecution wanted the 2019 bond hearing closed, Pearson’s attorney, Timothy Clancy, didn’t push for it.

For example, when Spencer asked Clancy if he was supporting the prosecution’s request, to close the hearing, Clancy said, “I am, judge, but I can’t represent to you that I have any legal authority to make that request.”

“He just joined it because it was thrown into his lap,” Supreme Court Justice D. Arthur Kelsey said Thursday.

Wrobleski no longer works at the Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeff James, representing the prosecution’s side at the hearing, told justices that he would not have moved to revoke Pearson’s bond based on “something that happened years before” that was found in the internal affairs file.

“I’ll be honest here,” James said. “I wouldn’t have made that motion in the first place.”

James said there weren’t any names of juveniles or confidential informants in the internal affairs documents. Still, James told the court he would rather not have the information from the personnel file published now — in advance of Pearson’s trial that begins Aug. 29 — so as not to taint the jury pool.

But Kelsey said there are steps to avoid any problems, such as attorneys asking jurors about what they know about a case. “That’s why we have voir dire,” Kelsey said of that process of questioning jurors to weed out bias.

Darlene Bradberry, an attorney for the city of Newport News, contended it would be improper for the Virginia Supreme Court to order the internal affairs documents released. She asserted they should be kept under seal under a court rule pertaining to subpoenaed documents.

Bradberry has said in legal filings that police officers are promised confidentiality when they are “compelled” to cooperate with internal affairs investigations, and those promises can’t simply be disregarded.

But during a back and forth on the issue Thursday, Kelsey said state rules to keep such documents confidential “can’t trump the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com