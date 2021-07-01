Virginia suspect released from custody pending investigation; victim identified

Jul. 1—The 31-year-old Virginia, Minnesota, man who was arrested over the weekend following an altercation that left one man dead was released from St. Louis County Jail on Wednesday pending further investigation.

James Marice Edwards was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of second-degree manslaughter. He's no longer facing formal charges. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine a cause of death, according to Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Bonnie Norlander.

The Virginia Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to the altercation near 443 Pine Mill Court around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. The reporting party said one person was unresponsive. Virginia police have identified the man as Ryan Douglas Moats.

Police said they attempted a number of lifesaving measures on Moats, including administering Narcan. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Essentia Health in Virginia.

Minnesota court records show only a pair of disorderly conduct convictions and multiple traffic offenses on Edwards' record.

News Tribune reporter Tom Olsen contributed to this report.