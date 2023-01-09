Virginia teacher Abby Zwerner was shot by 6-year-old while teaching class, police chief says

A 6-year-old boy Virginia boy who brought a 9-mm. pistol to school and shot his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, in an incident last week that shocked the nation did so in the middle of a lesson, police said Monday.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew had previously only described the shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday afternoon as not accidental and did not elaborate on any circumstances.

Drew said Monday that the student pulled the gun out, aimed and fired at Zwerner while she was teaching the class. No students were hurt. The boy was then restrained by another school employee and taken into police custody.

Police said the handgun used in the shooting was legally bought by the child’s mother. No charges have been filed against the boy’s parents.

Authorities have not released any other information about the shooting or what led to it. The boy is receiving treatment at a medical center, officials said.

Under state law, the child cannot be tried as an adult and is too young to go into Juvenile Justice Department custody if found guilty.

Zwerner was reportedly shot in the stomach and rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she was in stable condition Monday.

“She is a trouper. She is a hero,” Drew said at a news conference. “She made sure every one of those kids were out of that room. She was the last one to leave … after suffering a gunshot wound, to make sure her students … were safe.”

The school will be closed this week, according to its website.

With News Wire Services