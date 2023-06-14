Virginia teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student resigns

School officials have confirmed that the first-grade teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student in Virginia has resigned, over two months after she filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school district.

The announcement came from Newport News Public Schools on Tuesday, saying Abby Zwerner’s last day had occurred the day prior.

Zwerner reportedly notified human resources back in March that she would not be coming back to teach her class the following school year.

The 25-year-old teacher was wounded in the hand and chest as she was reading in her classroom on Jan. 6.

After two weeks in the hospital and several surgeries, Zwerner told NBC that she still occasionally “can’t get up out of bed.”

In her lawsuit, Zwerner claimed school officials had disregarded multiple warnings regarding the student’s violent demeanor on the day of the incident, in addition to previous rumors of him obtaining a gun.

Zwerner’s resignation was first reported by WAVY-TV on Tuesday. During an interview with the station, her attorney described her departure as a firing, instead of a voluntary decision.

Lawyer Jeffrey Breit described an email Zwerner received from school officials in May, which said they had “processed a separation of employment for you effective the close of business 06/12/2023.”

“I don’t’ think you can read this any other way than you’ve been fired. And that’s what she thinks. She doesn’t understand it; there’s no other communication,” Breit added.

Newport News Public Schools pushed back on the claim. “Every employee who is separating from the school division receives a similar communication,” said district officials.

They also provided emails in which Zwerner told the school district, “I wish to resign. Thank you.”

As of now, her $40 million lawsuit is still pending.

According to police, the 6-year-old who shot Zwerner used his mother’s gun in the incident.

His mother, Deja Taylor, pleaded guilty in federal court to using marijuana while possessing a firearm, which, under U.S. law, is considered illegal.

Taylor now faces separate charges of felony child neglect and reckless storage of a firearm, with a trial scheduled for August.

With News Wire Services