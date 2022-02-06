Virginia Tech-area hookah lounge murder suspect in custody, police say

Police in Virginia say the suspect accused of murdering one person and wounding four others in a shooting at a hookah lounge in Blacksburg late Friday night has been arrested.

The suspect, identified as Jamel D. Flint, 24, of Roanoke, was apprehended Saturday following a manhunt, FOX station WFXR-TV of Roanoke reported. Details about the arrest were not immediately available.

Authorities previously said they believed Flint fired the shots at downtown Blacksburg’s Melody Hookah Lounge, just a short walk from Virginia Tech's campus.

VIRGINIA SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 4 INJURED IN BLACKSBURG HOOKAH LOUNGE

Blacksburg police obtained six felony warrants for Flint's arrest, authorities added in a statement.

Flint faces charges of first-degree murder in the death of Isiah O. Robinson, 18, who was a student at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, as well as four counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of use of a firearm while committing or attempting to commit murder for the remaining four victims, authorities said.

One of the four wounded victims is a student at Virginia Tech and was recovering, according to Frank Shushok Jr., vice president for student affairs at Virginia Tech.

"We have been in contact with his family, and they report their son is out of surgery, recovering, and seems to be doing well," Shushok said in a statement, according to Charlottesville's WVIR-TV. "We continue to respect the privacy of the student, and we are grateful for the outpouring of care and support directed to him."

Blacksburg police asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact them at 540-443-1400. Anonymous phone calls can be made to the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 540-961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.

Fox News' Paul Conner and Dom Calicchio contributed to this story.