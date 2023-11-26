Virginia Tech becomes bowl eligible while UVA's season ends with Commonwealth Clash defeat
WFXR's David DeGuzman and Jermaine Ferrell provide team coverage of the 104th Commonwealth Clash from Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.
WFXR's David DeGuzman and Jermaine Ferrell provide team coverage of the 104th Commonwealth Clash from Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.
It's Rivalry Week, alright.
FC Cincinnati's 94th-minute winner against the Philadelphia Union sure looked to be offside. Here's why it wasn't disallowed by VAR.
Rivalry weekend is in the books. It didn't lack for drama either.
Move over, spackle and sheetrock: The retailer's stocked with goodies to feather your nest, from cool candles to faux trees — save up to 80%!
When Auburn had Alabama on the ropes late Saturday night, a hero emerged from the fray and ended the game with an all-time Iron Bowl moment. The name's Bond. Isaiah Bond.
Mississippi State is expected to hire Lebby to be its next football coach.
Stunned into silence at the sudden reversal of the Iron Bowl, Auburn fans tried to find shards of hope in devastation.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
These random, under-$10 doodads make great stocking stuffers or white elephant gifts.
Get ready for the lushest lashes of your life. You can get four mascaras for under four bucks each today!
Johnson also argued with Mike Tomlin during the game.
Score Apple AirPods for just $80, a Keurig coffee maker for 50% off, a 32-inch Fire TV for $110 and so much more.
Daniels has thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023.
The Wildcats never led until the fourth quarter.
It may have buckets of Disney's cash now, but all it ever needed was a good script and better actors.
McCarron will be available as backup for Jake Browning.
Samsung's The Frame TVs are on sale for Black Friday, with discounts on every size model. The Frame blends in with your home decor, displaying art when its not being used as a TV. It comes in seven sizes, from 32-inch to 85-inch.
Plus, it comes with a $20 Audible credit.
Go on, win the hoildays.
Sanders left Colorado's blowout loss to Washington State in Week 12 with multiple injuries.