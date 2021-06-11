Virginia Tech football player accused of killing Tinder match after discovering his date was a man

Virginia Tech football player accused of killing Tinder match after discovering his date was a man
Wilson Wong and Jake Lubbehusen
·2 min read

A suspended Virginia Tech football player punched and stomped his Tinder match to death after learning the person was a man, according to prosecutors.

Isimemen Etute, 18, of Virginia Beach, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jerry Smith in Blacksburg, where Virginia Tech is located, police said earlier this month. Smith, 40, died of blunt force injuries to the head, according to the Roanoke Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials initially said Etute and the victim were “acquaintances,” but new details in court Wednesday revealed that the two met on April 10 after matching on the Tinder dating app, NBC affiliate WSLS of Roanoke reported.

Etute told police that Smith was posing as a woman under the alias, “Angie,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Morgan said.

He did not know that Smith was a man when the two met and engaged in sexual activity during their first encounter at Smith’s apartment, according to Etute’s lawyer, Jimmy Turk.

On May 31, Etute returned to the victim’s residence where he found out that “Angie” was actually Smith, Turk said.

After the discovery, Etute punched Smith five times and stomped on his head after the victim fell on the floor, according to Morgan. He told authorities that Smith did not fight back and admitted that he heard a bubbly and gurgling noise after the incident, but did not call the police, Morgan said.

Officers found Smith after responding to a welfare check at his residence about 10:30 p.m. ET June 1, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Investigators ruled the death a homicide and later identified Etute as a person of interest in the case.

He was immediately suspended from the football team and Virginia Tech, where he majored in human development, according to the school. While Etute's information is not on the football team's website, WSLS reported he was a freshman linebacker.

The Commonwealth appealed the judge’s ruling to release Etute on a $75,000 bond, but dropped it after a judge determined that the suspect was neither a flight risk nor a danger to society.

Under his bond conditions, Etute is required to live with his family in Virginia Beach, according to Turk, who added that his next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 23. He is also required to wear an electronic ankle monitor while under house arrest, Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said.

Efforts to reach Smith’s family were unsuccessful Friday.

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch princess won't accept payment when she turns 18

    The heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, has decided for the next few years not to accept the allowance -- worth some 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) per year -- that she is entitled to receive annually once she turns 18 in December. The princess sent a hand-written letter to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte informing him of her decision on Friday.

  • Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

    PARIS (Reuters) -Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, said on Friday that a software failure caused the network outage that affected calls to French emergency services for several hours last week, according to an internal inquiry. Orange's internal investigators found that the emergency calls, which rely on a platform of servers responsible for dispatching the calls, were severely disturbed because of a bug in the call server software. Orange's voice services and access to some emergency services were most impacted between 1445 GMT and 2200 GMT on June 2, Orange said, putting lives at risk and putting the group's chief executive Stephane Richard under the spot.

  • Public colleges and universities under fire for promoting controversial education loans

    Public colleges and universities are facing criticism from consumer advocates for advertising high-cost private loans to students in nondegree programs. A report being released Friday by the Student Borrower Protection Center (SBPC) accuses schools, such as Virginia Tech and Indiana University, of promoting specialty finance companies that can charge double-digit interest for loans with opaque terms. The advocacy group, founded by former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau official Seth Frotman

  • Bail granted for Virginia Tech player charged with murder

    A Virginia Tech freshman linebacker charged in the fatal beating of a Tinder match has been released on bail. Isimemen Etute was granted bond Wednesday, news outlets reported. Prosecutors initially filed an expedited appeal that would have kept the 18-year-old from Virginia Beach in jail for up to five more days, but agreed to his release once the two sides settled on conditions.

  • Two candidates rush into Polk County attorney race

    Two Democratic candidates announced a run for Polk County Attorney Thursday, less than a day after John Sarcone said he isn't seeking reelection this year.About the candidates:Kimberly Graham is a Des Moines attorney who began mulling a run earlier this year.Laura Roan is an assistant Polk County attorney. She was in the staff meeting when Sarcone announced he's not running.Why it matters: As the chief law enforcement officer in the county, the position shapes the direction of civil and criminal

  • Harry & Meghan Fire Back At Claims They Didn’t Consult Queen Over Baby Name

    Harry and Meghan are denying new rumors, saying they definitely asked the original Lilibet — the Queen — about using her childhood nickname for their daughter Can we all stop for a moment and remember back to last weekend, when we saw the breaking news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had welcomed their second []

  • Andrew Brown Jr. died from gunshot to back of head, state autopsy finds

    “Despite law enforcement’s and the district attorney’s best efforts to hide the facts in this case, and paint Andrew as a villain, we are confident that the truth will be revealed and justice will prevail,” the family of Andrew Brown Jr. said. An official North Carolina state autopsy has confirmed that 42 year-old Andrew Brown Jr. died from a gunshot wound to the back of his head. The report was released Thursday by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and attributed Brown’s death to a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head” and a gunshot wound on the right arm, Reuters reports.

  • Warren's message to Senate Democrats: 'You want to win, then deliver on your promises'

    As the voting rights bill and President Biden's infrastructure bill stall in the Senate, Joy Reid questions what the GOP stands for today. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) joins The ReidOut on the challenges Democrats face in the Senate, and more.

  • Proud mom overwhelms son with rainbow-themed items: ‘I support the LGBTQ and all the other alphabets’

    "When your Mom takes being an LGBTQ+ ally very seriously..."

  • Teen charged with capital murder in death of child found in middle of Texas street

    Police said the suspect was familiar with the people in the home where 4-year-old Cash Gernon was taken.

  • Oregon lawmakers expel legislator who helped far-right protesters breach state Capitol

    Rep. Mike Nearman was the first member of the House to be expelled in its 160-year history. The House voted 59-1 to remove him from the Legislature for disorderly behavior.

  • Jonathan Allen makes it clear he wants to remain in Washington

    When the Washington Football Team selected defensive lineman Jonathan Allen in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, many called it the

  • Try these 1-minute marriage exercises to improve your intimacy and communication

    Psychologists John and Julie Gottman created "Marriage Minute" exercises that allows couples to find small ways to improve their connections daily.

  • Bloody trail at gas station leads to woman’s body inside apartment, Georgia cops say

    The incident unfolded early Friday.

  • Lala Kent on How Sex Is 'Different' Before and After Giving Birth to Baby Ocean: 'I Feel Weird'

    New mom Lala Kent also explains why postpartum sex makes her "feel weird" after she welcomed baby girl Ocean with fiancé Randall Emmett in March

  • Vanessa Guillén’s fiance says family ‘want answers’ over soldier’s death

    Juan Cruz says US military ‘failed us since the beginning’Guillén went missing from Fort Hood base in 2020 Juan Cruz, fiance of Vanessa Guillén, kneels in front of a mural honoring the 20-year-old soldier in Houston last year. Photograph: Godofredo A Vásquez/AP The fiance of Vanessa Guillén, the young soldier killed at a Texas military base, has given his first nationally televised interview, saying the family “want answers” over the 20-year-old’s death. Juan Cruz, who proposed to Guillén in Mar

  • Argentine president says Brazilians 'came from the jungle', sparking uproar

    BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentine President Alberto Fernandez triggered a Twitter storm and a regional race debate on Wednesday with misjudged comments to visiting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that sought to play up the South American country's ties with Europe. Fernandez seems to have taken the phrase from a song by local musician Lito Nebbia, of whom the President has declared himself an admirer on more than one occasion. The comments sparked a viral response on social media, with many criticizing Fernandez for racial insensitivity.

  • A Florida drug dealer received early release from Obama. Now, he’s in trouble again

    A St. Petersburg man arrested this week on charges of stealing more than 20 identities previously had his federal prison sentence commuted by then-President Barack Obama in 2016.

  • NBA playoff notebook: The Jazz are a legitimate title threat

    The Utah Jazz are beginning to prove that their regular season success is translating into a legitimate championship run.

  • MACGRUBER Series Adds Laurence Fishburne, Sam Elliott, Mickey Rourke

    Movie legends Laurence Fishburne, Sam Elliott, and Mickey Rourke have joined the cast of the MacGruber sequel series coming to Peacock. The post MACGRUBER Series Adds Laurence Fishburne, Sam Elliott, Mickey Rourke appeared first on Nerdist.