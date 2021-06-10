Virginia Tech football player told police he beat Tinder match to death after discovering victim was a man

A suspended Virginia Tech football player admitted to police that he beat Blacksburg resident Jerry Paul Smith to death after discovering that Smith, whom the defendant met on the dating app Tinder and with whom he agreed to engage in sexual acts, was a man, prosecutors said, citing police statements.

Ismemen David Etute, who appeared in Montgomery County District Court in Virginia on Wednesday for a bond hearing after being charged with second-degree murder, told police that he punched Smith five times in the face and continued punching and “stomped” Smith after he fell down ground in response to the revelation that Smith was not the woman he expected to meet, according to a summary of arguments made in court.

Etute had previously been to Smith’s residence on April 10 for oral sex under the impression that he was going to meet someone named Angie, attorneys for both the defense and prosecution told Judge Randal Duncan, according to the Roanoke Times. Summaries of the evidence said the defendant returned to Smith’s apartment on May 31 for more sex, where he discovered the person he had been matched with was a man.

The beating that ensued broke all the bones in Smith's face and left the victim with cranial fractures and missing teeth, according to the autopsy. Etute reportedly told police Smith did not assault him and that he heard “bubbling and gurgling” as he left Smith’s home but didn't call the police.

Police found Smith’s body in his apartment on June 1, and Etute was arrested and charged on June 2.

Jimmy Turk, Etute’s attorney, insisted that his client was lured and suggested that there were mitigating circumstances relating to Etute's culpability.

“I’m not saying what happened was acceptable, but this was more than someone just showing up to an apartment and punching someone,” Turk reportedly said during the hearing.

“Nobody deserves to die, but I don’t mind saying, don’t pretend you are something that you are not,” Turk later told reporters. “Don’t target or lure anyone under that perception. That’s just wrong.”

Etute said during the hearing that the situation has been “real hard” for him, adding, “I’m trying to stay strong for the people that support me. I feel like I’ve let a lot of people down. ... I’m truly sorry for my actions.”

Although Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Morgan initially urged Duncan not to grant bail, the prosecution and defense later came to an agreement to release Etute on a $75,000 bond under both house arrest and electronic monitoring. Duncan granted bail and said there was no reason to believe that Etute would fail to appear for his trial or that he is a threat to the community.

Etute is on suspension from Virginia Tech and its football team during the investigation, the Associated Press reported.

