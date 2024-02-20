Virginia Tech student Johnny Roop, 20, was supposed to take an exam. Then he went missing.

Authorities were searching Tuesday for Johnny Roop, a 20-year-old Virginia Tech student, who never arrived at his parents' house on Friday, where he was scheduled to take an online exam.

Roop was last seen at his apartment complex in Merrimac, an area of Montgomery County, Virginia, according to a news release from Virginia Tech. His apartment complex is on Canyon Ridge Road, 4.5 miles from the university's campus in Blacksburg, a college town about 200 miles west of Richmond.

Roop's phone pinged at a shopping mall around 2 miles south of his apartment at 4:26 p.m., just over half an hour before he was scheduled to begin the exam at his parent's home in Abingdon, about 100 miles west of the mall.

"We are asking the entire VT community to aid in locating Johnny and share any information they may know," Mark Owczarski, associate vice president of communications and marketing at Virginia Tech, told USA TODAY in an email.

"Any questions on the case itself have to go to Montgomery County Sherriff’s department. They are the lead agency, but we are helping in any way we can," Owczarski said.

Roop was driving a black 2018 Toyota Camry with the Virginia license plate number TXW6643 and a Virginia Tech flag sticker on the rear window when he went missing, the university said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information or who has seen the car to contact them at 540-382-4343.

The sheriff's office did not immediately return USA TODAY's request for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Missing Virginia Tech student Johnny Roop disappeared before exam