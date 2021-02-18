Virginia teen’s body found almost eight years after she went missing

DeMicia Inman

Alexis Tiara Murphy disappeared on Aug. 3, 2013 and her remains were uncovered Dec. 3, 2020

The remains of missing teenager Alexis Tiara Murphy have been recovered after a search initiated in 2013.

According to a statement by the Nelson County Sherriff’s Office, the remains were located on Dec. 3 of last year. Murphy went missing in August 2013.

The Sherriff’s office, the FBI’s Richmond Division, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office cooperated in the efforts to completely solve this case. Once the remains were found, they were transported to the Central District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who identified the body.

Murphy’s identity was confirmed on Feb. 5, however out of respect for the family, it did not become public knowledge until Feb. 17.

“Law enforcement did not work this investigation alone. We would like to thank Alexis’ family, friends, classmates, teammates and the community for their continued assistance and patience as we worked to find Alexis,” the statement said.

Alexis Tiara Murphy www.theGrio.com
Alexis Murphy ( via FBI)

Her family also released a quote within the statement from the sheriff’s office.

“Our family is so grateful for the continuing love, support and prayers for Alexis and our family over the past 7 years. While we have been grieving the loss of Alexis since 2013, we remained hopeful that she would be found alive and well. Alexis was the fashionista, athlete and joker of our family; we were blessed to have loved her for 17 years and her memory will continue to live on through us all.

Alexis Murphy was killed in 2013 but investigators recently found her remains.
Alexis Murphy was killed in 2013 but investigators recently found her remains.

Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks and sincere gratitude to the citizens of Nelson County, the FBI, the Virginia State Police, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, and all of the search and rescue teams for your commitment and unwavering support to find Alexis. You all kept the promise made in 2013, to bring Alexis home!”

Immediate Release: 2/17/2021 Kidnapping/Murder Investigation Update: Law Enforcement Recover the Remains of Alexis…

Posted by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff David W. Hill on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

According to The News & Advance, Randy Taylor was found guilty of murder and abduction in the disappearance of Murphy in May. He is currently serving two life sentences for abduction and first-degree murder. The outlet reported video footage at a gas station where Taylor was seen opening the door for Murphy.

As the investigation led law enforcement to Taylor, DNA evidence and more was found at his residence including a diamond stud, a fingernail fragment, a long black hair, Murphy’s cell phone, and a bloody blue T-shirt. In 2015, he appealed his case to the Virginia Supreme Court and was denied. He attempted to argue against the denial and was again denied in 2016.

Randy Taylor www.theGrio.com
Image via ABC12 Facebook/FBI

At the time of her kidnapping, Murphy was entering her senior year at Nelson County High School where she was about to become captain of the volleyball team. In June 2014, Alexis’s parents accepted an honorary diploma from the school who also dedicated a garden in the teen’s honor, the outlet reported. The family also launched a scholarship in Murphy’s name.

“While we remained hopeful we would be reunited one day, we are relieved that her family can now have some sort of closure. Although Alexis did not have the future any of us would wish for her, she made quite a difference in her young life and made a significant impact on all those who knew her,” Nelson County Public Schools Superintendent Martha Eagle told The News & Advance.

“Alexis may be gone, but she will never be forgotten.”

Rapper Wale shared a message of remembrance for Murphy on Twitter.

