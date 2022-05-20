Virginia Teen Still Seeking Justice Nearly 2 Years After Alleged Hate Crime

Jerry Chambers Jr. and his family are still fighting for justice following a racist incident that occurred in Powhatan County, Virginia.

The incident occurred on Sept. 12, 2020, during a party Chambers, who was 16, attended.

While turning up with an entire group of white “friends,” Chambers became intoxicated and fell asleep. Partygoers proceeded to write various racist remarks on his body.

“The details written on his head that says white lives matter. There are also pictures I don’t have possession of that I saw, such as on his arms it said n****r and KKK,” the teen’s mother, Kristle Chambers, recalled.

Additionally, the teens draped a Confederate flag over Jerry while he was unconscious, placed a sex toy next to his head and smeared his face with mustard.

Two days later, he filed a police report over the incident. However, according to the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office, Jerry and his family didn’t follow up on the incident.

Jerry’s parents “expressed that they were not sure if they wanted to file a report due to concerns they had about the legal process,” the department said.

“The deputy encouraged them to meet with the Commonwealth’s Attorney to discuss their concerns and the deputy scheduled an appointment on September 15th at 9:45 a.m. for them to meet with the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Division Supervisor,” the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office noted. “The parents did not attend the appointment.”

“The parents were contacted on two occasions afterwards by the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office and both times, they stated they were not interested in filing a report or proceeding in any way with a criminal investigation,” the department continued.

However, Jerry’s family denies this account and alleges that the department didn’t do enough.

“The victim went in on September 14, 2020, and gave his report; they never reached back out to us for anything,” Kristle said. For them to try to not classify this as a hate crime is just absurd.”

Bernadette Lark, a representative for the family, ultimately filed a complaint with the U.S. Attorney’s Office over the department’s handling of the matter. Allegedly, Powhatan Sheriff Bradford Nunnally reached out to the family at this point and admitted that the case wasn’t handled properly.

Chief Deputy Jeffery Seafross told the family that, while the department had identified the teens in question, they weren’t able to make any arrests because the statute of limitations had run out.

However, Kristle says that the whole thing’s a cover-up.

“Back to that statute of limitations, I think they’re referring to simple assault and battery, but this is clearly a hate crime and I think that’s why they’re doing their best not to classify this as a hate crime because, again, they’re covering for individuals,” she says.

The family is searching for potential attorneys who can help file a lawsuit and put more pressure on local authorities.

Additionally, a “Justice for Jerry” rally was held in Richmond earlier this month, where Chambers publicly spoke on the ordeal for the first time.

“Being a victim of a hate crime scars you for your life,” he told the crowd of over 100. “For me, it felt like I lost my manhood.”