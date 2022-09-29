Virginia Thomas appears at Jan. 6 panel interview

ABC News

Federal prosecutors on Thursday unsealed a new indictment charging a Johns Hopkins doctor and her spouse, a U.S. Army Major stationed at Fort Bragg, with attempting to provide military service members' medical information to the Russian government. Anna Gabrielian, an anesthesiologist, and Jamie Lee Henry, an Army Major who held a Secret level security clearance, are alleged to have met with a person they believed was associated with the Russian government but who was actually an undercover agent with the FBI -- and told the person they wanted to assist Russia by providing them secret medical information on members of the U.S. military, their family members and other patients of Johns Hopkins.