Virginia woman arrested on theft-related charges

Jul. 21—WILLIAMSBURG — A Virginia woman was arrested over the weekend in connection to an incident at a local church.

On Saturday, according to their Facebook page, the Williamsburg Police Department received a phone call about a woman scrounging through vehicles in the church parking lot.

When the officers arrived, according to WPD, they found the subject in the church and determined that she had attempted to steal as well as taking cash.

Brenda Sweeney, 35, of Boones Mill, Virginia, was then reported to have resisted arrest and had to be tased.

The money was returned to its rightful owner.

On Sunday, Sweeney was released on a release on recognizance bond.

Sweeney has been charged with attempted theft by unlawful taking-auto ($1,000-$10,000), theft by unlawful taking-contents from auto, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a separate arrest earlier last week, Sweeney was charged with public intoxication. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Whitley District Court on September 11.