Virginia woman charged for threatening to bring guns to school over mask mandate

A Virginia woman was charged Friday with making an oral threat on school property when she said at a school board meeting that she would show up with loaded guns if her children were required to wear masks at schools, according to the local police department.

Driving the news: "My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on," Amelia King, 42, told the school board. "Alright? That's not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready to... I will call every..."

After King was interrupted for going over her allotted time, she replied, "I'll see y'all on Monday."

A magistrate released King on a $5,000 unsecured bond, according to the Luray Police Department.

The big picture: The school board had been discussing COVID-19 measures in school amid the spread of the Omicron variant and in response to an executive order by Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) to overturn Virginia's mask mandate for public schools.

The school board voted 4-2 to lift the mask mandate in schools implemented by former Gov. Ralph Northam (D), according to the Winchester Star.

The school board said that they would increase police presence in schools after the comments, according to CNN.

"Luray Police Chief Bo Cook is investigating the incident and is in communication with the Commonwealth's Attorney, as well as state and federal officials," a statement from the school board said, per CNN.

