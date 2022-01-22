Virginia woman charged for threatening to bring guns to school over mask mandate

Erin Doherty
·1 min read

A Virginia woman was charged Friday with making an oral threat on school property when she said at a school board meeting that she would show up with loaded guns if her children were required to wear masks at schools, according to the local police department.

Driving the news: "My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on," Amelia King, 42, told the school board. "Alright? That's not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready to... I will call every..."

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • After King was interrupted for going over her allotted time, she replied, "I'll see y'all on Monday."

  • A magistrate released King on a $5,000 unsecured bond, according to the Luray Police Department.

The big picture: The school board had been discussing COVID-19 measures in school amid the spread of the Omicron variant and in response to an executive order by Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) to overturn Virginia's mask mandate for public schools.

  • The school board voted 4-2 to lift the mask mandate in schools implemented by former Gov. Ralph Northam (D), according to the Winchester Star.

  • The school board said that they would increase police presence in schools after the comments, according to CNN.

  • "Luray Police Chief Bo Cook is investigating the incident and is in communication with the Commonwealth's Attorney, as well as state and federal officials," a statement from the school board said, per CNN.

Go deeper: Youngkin makes good on Critical Race Theory, mask promises

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories